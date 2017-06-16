Theresa May: Victims will have support
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May: Victims will have support

The prime minister says the inquiry she has ordered will get to the bottom of why the "horrifying fire" at the Grenfell tower block happened.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Jun 2017