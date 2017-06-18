Media player
Paget-Brown: Resignation 'not matter for now'
Kensington & Chelsea Council leader Nick Paget-Brown said questions about resignation over the Grenfell tower fire were "not a matter for now".
Speaking to Mark Mardell on Radio 4's The World This Weekend, the Conservative leader said he could "hardly imagine the awfulness of those moments" when he reflected on the tragedy.
18 Jun 2017
