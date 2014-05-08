Daily Mail hits back at Guardian cartoon

Video

The Daily Mail has responded with outrage after the Guardian printed a cartoon on Monday that depicted the aftermath of the mosque attack in Finsbury Park.

In a replica of the crime scene photo, the cartoonist had emblazoned the van used in the attack with the words 'Read The Sun & Daily Mail'.

The Daily Mail's Andrew Pierce told the World at One the Guardian's piece was "as unacceptable as it is untrue".

But the former political editor of the Guardian, Michael White said "there's a dark side to the Mail which is very aggressive".