Inspectors find 'appalling' fire risks at east London tower block

Video

BBC reporter Andrew Hosken accompanied two leading fire experts to a tower block called Ferrier Point in Newham, east London.

Ferrier and Grenfell Tower have eerie similarities. The two buildings were both built in the 1970s. They both have 23 floors. And Ferrier Point was covered in cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower, by the same contractors, Rydon Ltd, as part of a regeneration scheme.

Andrew was invited into the flat of two tenants, Helena and Henrietta Appiah, along with the fire experts Professor Arnold Dix and Arnold Tarling.

The full report and Newham council's response was broadcast on The World Tonight on Thursday 22 June 2017.