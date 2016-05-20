HMS Queen Elizabeth : How to land a plane on new ship

Video

BAE systems test pilot Pete Wilson shows how pilots and ground staff have been trained to look after and land the F-35B supersonic fighter on the HMS Queen Elizabeth using a multi-room flight simulator.

The test pilot told BBC Radio 5 live that by training pilots this way “we have saved years and therefore millions of pounds in money” as they are “ready to go” when the pilots and planes are bought together.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy and is one of two new carriers being built in the yard at a cost of more than £6bn.