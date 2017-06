Video

The mother of murdered soldier Lee Rigby says she was left "heartbroken" following the Manchester terror attack, which took place on the fourth anniversary of Fusilier Rigby's death.

She told the Victoria Derbyshire programme she had been marking her son's death when she heard the news.

