Grenfell locals describe fire's impact on mental health

Video

Layla and Hassin, who live near Grenfell tower, describe how living in its shadow is having a detrimental effect on their mental health.

Speaking to 5 live Breakfast’s Rachel Burden, Layla says her neighbours are struggling to cope, and they are "seeing counselling, but clearly it’s not enough because this has scarred us for life".

Hassin adds that he and his neighbours "feel lost".

Chelsea and Kensington Council said it is offering support to survivors and residents living near Grenfell Tower, where at least 79 people died.