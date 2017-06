Video

Snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan has said he was in hospital for "four or five days" following a breakdown at the Snooker World Championships in 2016.

He went on to tell Victoria Derbyshire he "loves a breakdown", because it "spurs him on" to fight back.

