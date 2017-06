Video

When Grenfell Tower set alight, in the early hours of Wednesday 14 June, Oluwaseun Talabi was in his 14th floor flat, where he lived with his partner and four-year-old daughter.

He managed to survive, and two weeks later, has returned to the tower block for the first time.

