Grenfell Tower: 'Check your moral compass'

Video

Simone Willis, an off-duty nurse who attended the Grenfell Tower fire, speaks directly to Tory London Assembly member for West Central, which covers the affected area, Tony Devonish.

She tells him on the Victoria Derbyshire programme: "Check your moral compass", receiving a round of applause from others who were affected by the fire.

