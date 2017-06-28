Grenfell resident: 'I want permanent accommodation'

Video

Residents affected by the Grenfell Tower fire have vented their frustration at what they say is a lack of progress in dealing with problems.

"I am not moving my child from here, to here, to here, to here - I want permanent accommodation," Oluwaseun Talabi, who escaped the fire with his wife and young daughter, told housing minister Alok Sharma MP.

"I am not going to take any house you give me, it has to be suitable."

