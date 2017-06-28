Inside the secret world of a women's refuge

Video

Diane says she'd be dead without the women's refuge Wearside Women in Need (WWIN), near Sunderland.

The organisation helps women who've experienced domestic violence but Sunderland City Council failed to renew its contract in a recent round of cost-cutting measures.

Instead, the council is making some funds available for a new set-up and WWIN, which has operated in the area for decades, says it will be putting in a bid.