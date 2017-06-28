'Hillsborough changed response to disasters'

Video

Professor Phil Scraton, who has been researching and campaigning on the Hillsborough disaster for decades, said "Hillsborough has made a contribution" to how we respond to tragedy.

Mr Scraton, who also chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel which investigated the disaster, said on the response of authorities to the Grenfell Tower fire that after initial failings "we've seen an immediate addressing of the issues".

He told Radio 4's PM programme we have to "be vigilant to ensure, as we have with Hillsborough, that justice is done".