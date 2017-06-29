Jihadi Jack parents: Our son didn't hate us

Video

The parents of the 21-year-old Oxford man dubbed "Jihadi Jack" describe the last time they spoke to him.

Jack Letts is suspected of going to Syria to fight for so-called Islamic State - he claims he is opposed to IS and has left that area.

His parents, Sally and John Letts, are calling on the British authorities to do "whatever they can" to help him.

