'Difficult to understand what it was like'
Grenfell Tower: 'Difficult to understand what it was like'

The man heading the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has said a preliminary report into the tragedy should be available within a year.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick said that even having spoken to some of the tower's residents, he found it hard "to understand what a terrifying experience it must have been".

He said he was aware that people in the area want a broader investigation, but he was not sure that his inquiry would be the right setting.

  • 29 Jun 2017
  • From the section UK
