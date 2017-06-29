Grenfell Tower: 'Difficult to understand what it was like'
The man heading the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire has said a preliminary report into the tragedy should be available within a year.
Sir Martin Moore-Bick said that even having spoken to some of the tower's residents, he found it hard "to understand what a terrifying experience it must have been".
He said he was aware that people in the area want a broader investigation, but he was not sure that his inquiry would be the right setting.
