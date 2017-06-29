A mum on having electric shock therapy while pregnant
A mother has told BBC 5 Radio live she had electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for severe bipolar disorder while pregnant with her second daughter.
Speaking to Emma Barnett, Tania Gergel, who continues to have "top-up" treatments, explained she wants to reduce the stigma around the treatment.
Figures suggest there’s been a slight rise in the number of people in England having ECT, which involves giving patients controlled electric shocks to the brain while they are unconscious.
