A mum on having electric shock therapy while pregnant

‘I had electric shock therapy while pregnant’
A mother has told BBC 5 Radio live she had electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for severe bipolar disorder while pregnant with her second daughter.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Tania Gergel, who continues to have "top-up" treatments, explained she wants to reduce the stigma around the treatment.

Figures suggest there’s been a slight rise in the number of people in England having ECT, which involves giving patients controlled electric shocks to the brain while they are unconscious.

