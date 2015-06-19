'Training helped me intervene in suicide attempt'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rail suicides: Samaritans' training course sees numbers fall

Andy Wellbeloved, who works on the railways, explains how training provided by the Samaritans helped him intervene in a suicide attempt.

He told the BBC's Richard Westcott it had given him the confidence to approach someone in distress.

Suicide prevention training for rail workers, provided by the charity, has been credited with helping to reduce the number of people taking their own lives on the railways.

  • 30 Jun 2017
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Pastors offer support on rail network