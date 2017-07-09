Norway's 'troll penis' rock re-erected

Video

A 12 tonne rock known as the Trollpikken - or “troll penis" - has been restored to its former glory after a crowdfunding campaign was launched to pay for its restoration.

The campaign raised about 227,000 kroner ($27,000) to reattach the rock in the spot it’s occupied since the last Ice Age.

Kjetin Bentsen, a local photographer and founder of the Trollpikken website, told 5 live: “We’ve got money from the US, form the UK, from Belgium, from Germany - it’s amazing to see how many people were actually donating money for this.”

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Sunday 9 July 2017.