Prison officer: I drink bottle of spirits a day
"Peter" has worked for more than 20 years in the prison service.
He tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme about the toll it has taken on his mental health, and says criminals are wanting to go back in prison to make money from drugs.
His voice and name have been changed.
A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said it was "committed to building on the essential reforms that are already under way to make prisons places of safety and reform".
10 Jul 2017
