Andy Murray corrects journalist's 'casual sexism'

Andy Murray has corrected a journalist after he said Sam Querrey, who knocked the British player out of Wimbledon earlier, was "the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009".

The newly-deposed Wimbledon champion reminded the reporter he was only talking about male players, as there had, of course, been considerably more success for the US on the female side of the sport.

Since 2009, Serena Williams has won 12 Grand Slam tournaments.

On social media, Murray was praised for refusing to allow "casual sexism", and his mother, Judy, tweeted proudly: "That's my boy."