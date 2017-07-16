There's something fishy about Finding Nemo

Video

There's something fishy about Disney’s Finding Nemo. One scientist has shown how the plot the children’s animated classic is wrong.

Research carried out by biologist Dr Suzanne Mills has shown that when female clownfish dies – as Nemo’s mother does in the film - its male partner would in fact change sex.

Dr Mills told 5 live Breakfast: “When Nemo goes back he would be meeting his mum by then. After about three weeks the male would have lots of hormonal changes and he would become the female.”

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Sunday 16 July 2017.