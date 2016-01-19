Video
BBC's John Humphrys to Johanna Konta: What are you?
Wimbledon women's semi-finalist Johanna Konta has insisted she is proud to represent Great Britain, in an interview with BBC Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys.
The tennis star - who has competed for Great Britain since 2012 - was asked about her Hungarian parentage and the fact she was born in Australia during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
She replied: "I'm a British citizen and I'm incredibly proud to represent Great Britain."
