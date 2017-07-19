Labour says pension move 'anything but fair'

Video

Shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams said the changes to pensions was "astonishing".

She was speaking after the government announced six million men and women will have to wait a year longer than they expected to get their state pension.

The rise in the pension age to 68 will now be phased in between 2037 and 2039, rather than from 2044 as was originally proposed.

Ms Abrahams referred to recent reports suggesting increases in life expectancy were beginning to stall, and mentioned long-standing health inequalities between different income groups and regions in retirement.