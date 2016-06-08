'My three-year-old niece was attacked by five dogs'

Video

Sandra McKevitt's niece Ella, three, was mauled by five XL American bulldogs who broke through a fence in her garden in Liverpool in May.

Ella underwent an eight-hour operation and has been left with scars.

The dogs' owner has been given an 18-month prison sentence.

It comes as a Freedom of Information request by the Victoria Derbyshire programme suggests powers introduced to curb dog attacks are not being used by the authorities.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.