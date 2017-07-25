Police watchdog: Is rise in police shootings a 'trend'?

Video

The number of fatal police shootings and deaths after police pursuits in England and Wales rose significantly last year, according to figures from the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Dame Anne Owers, the chair of the IPCC, told the World at One it is difficult to know "whether we're looking at a spike or the beginning of a trend".

She said: "We want to talk to the National Police Chiefs Council and the College of Policing about whether there is an indication of a need for changes in safety or training of police officers."

Dame Anne added that there was a "very successful intervention with these bodies in 2007" when there was a similar rise.