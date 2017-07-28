Video
Man's mission to cycle around the world in 80 days
Scotsman Mark Beaumont is aiming to go around the world in 80 days, but unlike Phileas Fogg and Michael Palin, he’s doing it on his bicycle. He’s cycling at a rate of 240 miles a day, and aims to circumnavigate 14 different countries. He’s aiming to set a new personal best, ten years after he broke the record for fastest manpowered navigation of the globe.
Mark spoke to 5 live from Outer Mongolia, where he was a third of the way round the world after 25 days.
He said: “I’ve really got to take it a day at a time. I can’t think too far ahead, it gets a bit scary when I start to do that.”
