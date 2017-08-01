'They told me he had been shot'

Video

Greater Manchester Police is being investigated by the police watchdog over three separate fatal firearms incidents, the Victoria Derbyshire programme has learned.

One of the cases is the death of Anthony Grainger, who was shot by armed police as he sat in a car with two violent criminals in 2012. No gun was found in the car.

GMP said its firearms officers "volunteer for the role and do a very difficult job, quite rightly under the highest levels of scrutiny".

