Bottles are thrown at police by protesters following the death of a man in east London.

Disturbances have taken place in the borough of Hackney, east London, at a protest following the death of a 20-year-old man in the area a week ago,

Fireworks and bottles have been hurled at riot police and mattresses set on fire.

Rashan Charles died in hospital after being apprehended in a shop following a police chase on 22 July.

The BBC's Alex Collins witnessed the events in Dalston.