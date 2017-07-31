Government promises 'ambitious' mental health plan

Video

Thousands of extra mental health workers are to be recruited by the NHS in England in an attempt to end what the Department of Health calls the "historic imbalance" between mental and physical health services.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the Today programme the previous approach of a "big injection of money" was a mistake: "You can put the money in, but if you haven't got the doctors and nurses to employ with that money you're not actually going to improve the care."

"These are big ambitions, they're going to be challenging to meet, but we have said we want to be treating a million more people a year," he said.