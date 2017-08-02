Video

The leader of the Prison Governors Association has condemned the government’s managements of prisons in England and Wales.

John Podmore, a former governor of Brixton, Belmarsh and Swaleside prisons and a former prison inspector, said we need to have some "independent inquiries" following the many riots going on in prisons.

Mr Podmore told the Today programme there is a "lot of secrecy in the MOJ and the prison service and that needs to stop".