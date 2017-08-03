Birmingham bin strike: Volunteers clear rubbish from streets

Video

A community group known as Bearded Broz have been clearing streets of waste left piling up because bin collectors are on strike.

The group, made up of volunteers, are trying to encourage others to join them, but said they would help those that can't.

Refuse workers in Birmingham are on strike for three hours a day in a dispute with the city council over job losses.

Birmingham City Council said it hoped to reached a resolution "sooner rather than later".

