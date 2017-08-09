Grenfell firefighters' potential trauma symptoms

Video

An extra 60 counsellors were drafted in by the London Fire Brigade to help firefighters traumatised by the Grenfell Tower fire, the Victoria Derbyshire programme has learned.

Siobhan McGee, a trauma specialist and former London Fire Service counsellor, explains what trauma symptoms the firefighters might experience.

