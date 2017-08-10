'Greater education' needed to tackle modern slavery

Video

A member of the government's taskforce on modern slavery has said there needs to be "greater collaboration between police forces" in tackling human trafficking and slavery in the UK.

Caroline Haughey, who conducted an independent review of the Modern Slavery Act in 2016, told the World at One she found "there were significant inconsistencies" from some police forces.

She said they did not all acknowledge that slavery happened or "didn't realise" and "didn't really know how to deal with it".