'Drunk passenger tried to open plane door'

Video

A former cabin crew manager has described how drunk passengers abuse staff on planes.

Ally Murphy worked for Virgin for 14 years and quit her job last year, citing drunk passengers as one of the reasons she left the industry.

She said she had been groped and sworn at by drunk passengers, and once a man tried to open the plane door mid-flight.

It comes after a BBC Panorama investigation found drunk air passenger arrests at UK airports have risen by 50% in a year.