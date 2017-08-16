Video
A two-day counselling session has been found to change some domestic abusers.
A radical two-day counselling session for some domestic abusers has been found to change their behaviour faster than any other current programme.
But what does it do for the victims?
Chantal Hughes of the Hampton Trust, which delivers the course for Hampshire Constabulary, told BBC Breakfast their needs are paramount - but Katie Ghosh of Women's Aid warns abusers can say one thing in therapy - and do another in the home.
16 Aug 2017
