Learndirect trainees getting 'poor experience'
A damning report on Learndirect has rated the company "inadequate". The further education company, which has received more than a hundred million pounds of taxpayer money, has also been sacked by the government
Former trainer and assessor for Learndirect Mike Brieley told the World at One those using the service were getting a "poor experience" because they were “down the pecking order" in terms of what the trainers were required to do.
17 Aug 2017
