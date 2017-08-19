UK terror threat increased by IS losses - security minister

Video

The UK faces an increased terror threat because of battles IS has lost in its Syria and Iraq strongholds, the security minister has said.

Ben Wallace said extremists were unable to join so-called Islamic State in those countries and so were trying to carry out attacks at home.

Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Wallace said: "People are either unable to get out there to fight for Isis and so they look to do something at home, or also because people have come back and tried to inspire people with their stories and tales of the caliphate."