Labour MP supports tougher online abuse measures
Online hate crimes should be treated as seriously as abuse committed face-to-face, prosecutors in England and Wales have been told.
The Labour MP Luciana Berger told the Today programme she has been the subject of abuse both on and online, some of it targeting her because she is Jewish.
Ms Berger told Nick Robinson "we need to treat victims of crime, whether it is online or offline, in exactly the same way".
21 Aug 2017
