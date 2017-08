Video

Julie Roberts' foster daughter Gemma was one of more than 1,400 girls abused by gangs of men in Rotherham between 1997 and 2003.

But despite the scandal being exposed in 2014, she continued to be preyed upon until she took her own life.

