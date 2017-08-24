'It's unfair. I came to the UK aged six'
Student Estelle Dragan has lived in the UK since she was six.
After Brexit she applied to become a permanent resident in the UK. But her application was rejected because she did not have comprehensive health insurance.
She can reapply, but - as a full-time student - only after having the insurance for five years.
24 Aug 2017
