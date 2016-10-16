'My wife's death shows these bikes can be lethal'

Video

The husband of Kim Briggs, who was killed last year by a cyclist as she crossed the road in east London, has launched a campaign to change the law.

Charlie Alliston was cycling on a bike that had no front brake - not because it was faulty but because it was designed for the velodrome rather than the road.

When he crashed into Mrs Briggs she suffered serious head injuries and died a week later in hospital.

Alliston was convicted of "wanton and furious driving" - an offence dating back to 1861.

Matthew Briggs tells the Today programme this law needs to change.