Hole-in-the-wall burglars steal £1.8 million of jewels

Video

Burglars crawled through a hole they smashed in the wall of a jewellers to steal £1.8 million of goods, the Met Police have said.

Gold and diamond necklaces, bracelets, pendants and earrings were looted during the early-morning raid at Joyalukkas in Forest Gate, east London.

Three men wearing gloves spent more than three hours inside the shop after using a sledgehammer and crowbar to make a hole in the wall at the rear, between 03:00 and 06:40 on 10 July.

Three other men watched the premises in Green Street from 17:00 the previous day, while police believe another two men also acted as lookouts.