Video
Buckingham Palace arrest: Suspect carried sword in car
Commander Dean Haydon of the Metropolitan Police has said three officers were injured on Friday night as they arrested a man with a sword outside Buckingham Palace.
The suspect, a 26-year-old man from the Luton area, "reached for a 4ft (122cm) sword" in his car after he "deliberately drove" at a police vehicle, Cdr Haydon said.
"During the struggle the individual repeatedly shouted the words Allahu Akbar," he added.
-
26 Aug 2017
- From the section UK