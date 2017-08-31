Kezia Dugdale: I was outed by a magazine

Video

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale says she had to come out as gay after being outed by a magazine.

The MSP says when she asked for her quotes on her sexuality not to be included in an interview with the Fabian Review, her request was ignored.

The Fabian Society said it was "very sorry" she was upset by the interview.

