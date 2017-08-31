Disability assessors 'lack right skills'

Video

A report from a UN committee has criticised the UK government for its treatment of disabled people, saying it needs to do much more to protect the rights of the disabled.

The UK is required to regularly report to the UN on how it is honouring the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

Anastasia Tempest, who lives in York, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

She told 5 live’s Tony Livesey: "Social care managers are not equipped, and lack skill, in knowing how to assess people with disabilities."

She said she was asked "quite ridiculous" questions in her assessment, including "who does your eyeshadow?" and "do you put your own earrings in?"

A government spokesman said: “We’re disappointed that this report does not accurately reflect the evidence we gave to the UN, and fails to recognise all the progress we’ve made to empower disabled people."

He said the UK spent a record £50bn a year to support disabled people and those with health conditions - the second highest amount in the G7.

The UK was committed to furthering rights for all disabled people, he said, adding that almost 600,000 had moved into work over four years.

