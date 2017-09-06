Fallon: Defence increase 'funded by efficiency savings'
The threats to the UK "are increasing" and the defence budget increase will be funded by "efficiency savings", Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said.
"The threats to this country, as you've seen just this week, are increasing," he told the Today programme.
"Overall, the amount of money going into defence is going to continue to increase every year of this parliament," he said.
"Some of this will have to be funded by efficiency savings."
06 Sep 2017
