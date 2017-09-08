Mum quit her job to take her disabled son to school

Video

Christopher used to get free transport to school, but in 2016 the local council changed his arrangements to include another child on the bus. The changes meant Christopher's journey was longer, more stressful, and meant it had a detrimental effect on his health.

His mum Christine said that she "had no option" and was forced to quit her part-time job in order to be able to take him herself. Now she spends around 4 hours a day driving through slow country lanes to get him to school and back.

