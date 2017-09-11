'We hid in the wardrobe for 13 hours'

Video

Tortola resident Claire Chilton has described how she and her family hid from Hurricane Irma under a mattress in a wardrobe for about 13 hours.

"Every time the surge came over you’d be pulling down the mattress to keep it over your heads," said Claire, who sought refuge with her husband and two children - aged seven and three.

"You’re never going to forget that noise," she told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.