Illegal strike against pay cap 'very likely'

Leader of Unite union Len McCluskey has said he is willing to break the law in order to hold a strike in protest of the cap on public sector pay increases.

Speaking on the Today programme, Mr McCluskey said: "In relation to the public sector pay cap I think there should be co-ordinated action."

This is despite a new law requiring a 50% turnout for successful strike ballots.

"I think that's very likely and very much on the cards," he said.