Johnson pledges support after Irma

Hurricane Irma: Johnson pledges UK support for Irma-hit region
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said both short-term and long-term commitment is needed from the UK to get the British overseas territories affected by Hurricane Irma "back on their feet".
The government has pledged an extra £25m of funding to help with the recovery effort, amid criticism of the UK's response to the disaster.
Mr Johnson is on the island of Anguilla, visiting some of the worst hit communities.
13 Sep 2017
